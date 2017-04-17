Lorde hit the stage at Coachella on Sunday night for her first major public performance behind her upcoming album Melodrama. (Earlier in the week, she played a surprise intimate warmup show at the nearby Pappy & Harriet’s.) As Pitchfork points out, her Coachella setlist included the debut of a Melodrama track entitled, “Homemade Dynamite”. It marks our fourth preview of the album following “Green Light”, “Liability”, and “Sober”. Watch fan-shot footage below, and grab Melodrama when it hits stores on June 16th.

NEW LORDE SONG 🆘🆘🆘 HOMEMADE DYNAMITE pic.twitter.com/wuEfVxvHnT — Lorde Daily (@LordeDaily) April 17, 2017