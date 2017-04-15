Menu
Lorde debuts “Sober” during surprise pre-Coachella show — watch

The New Zealand pop auteur takes the stage for the first time in nearly three years

by
on April 15, 2017, 10:55am
Photo by Ben Kaye

Ahead of her set at Coachella, Lorde played a surprise warmup show at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, CA on Friday night. The New Zealand pop auteur sang selections from her upcoming album Melodrama, including “Green Light”, “Liability”, and the debut of a previously unheard song called “Sober”. Watch fan-shot footage and find the full setlist below. It marked Lorde’s first full performance since November 2014.

Melodrama is due out June 16th.

#Lorde sings #greenlight at #PappyAndHarriets

A post shared by Spencer Hunt (@spencerhunt) on

cr; @notquietcaitlin

A post shared by L O R D E (@heroinepure) on

Setlist:
Tennis Court
Magnets (Disclosure cover)
400 Lux
Buzzcut Season
Ribs
Sober
Sober Interlude
Liability
Royals
Team
Green Light

No comments
