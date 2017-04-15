Photo by Ben Kaye
Ahead of her set at Coachella, Lorde played a surprise warmup show at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, CA on Friday night. The New Zealand pop auteur sang selections from her upcoming album Melodrama, including “Green Light”, “Liability”, and the debut of a previously unheard song called “Sober”. Watch fan-shot footage and find the full setlist below. It marked Lorde’s first full performance since November 2014.
Melodrama is due out June 16th.
Setlist:
Tennis Court
Magnets (Disclosure cover)
400 Lux
Buzzcut Season
Ribs
Sober
Sober Interlude
Liability
Royals
Team
Green Light