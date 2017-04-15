Photo by Ben Kaye

Ahead of her set at Coachella, Lorde played a surprise warmup show at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown, CA on Friday night. The New Zealand pop auteur sang selections from her upcoming album Melodrama, including “Green Light”, “Liability”, and the debut of a previously unheard song called “Sober”. Watch fan-shot footage and find the full setlist below. It marked Lorde’s first full performance since November 2014.

Melodrama is due out June 16th.

#Lorde sings #greenlight at #PappyAndHarriets A post shared by Spencer Hunt (@spencerhunt) on Apr 15, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

cr; @notquietcaitlin A post shared by L O R D E (@heroinepure) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:23am PDT

Setlist:

Tennis Court

Magnets (Disclosure cover)

400 Lux

Buzzcut Season

Ribs

Sober

Sober Interlude

Liability

Royals

Team

Green Light