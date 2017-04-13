“Only the thirsty grasp at straws/ Only the worried fear the fall,” sings Jay Rutherford in the opening lines of “Unspoken”, the new single from Los Colognes. The words are lyrical turns of phrase that sound almost Confucius-esque and hold just as much basic truth as anything the famed philosopher uttered. Anxiety is considered a given in these modern times, often leading us to constant feelings of unfulfillment and stress. But as the Nashville-via-Chicago outfit hints at with their new song, it’s only by remaining present and communicative that we can “feel the flow” and “let it go.”

“‘Unspoken’ is a simple meditation on the individual’s ability – or lack thereof – to find truth, through dialogue with others, in a complex and morally ambiguous world,” the band explains to Consequence of Sound. This message is couched in a contemplative meander, not so much like a river, but the stroll one might take alongside it. It’s an Americana slow-burner like The War on Drugs sans the hazy psychedelia, calming even as it beckons you to actively adjust the way you interact with your surroundings.

Take a listen:

“Unspoken” is the latest single off Los Colognes’ forthcoming LP, The Wave, the follow-up to 2015’s Dos. Scheduled for a May 12th release via Big Deal Music (pre-order here), the record was previously previewed with the tracks “Molly B Good” and “Flying Apart”. You can hear more of the album on the band’s forthcoming tour, the dates of which are below.

Los Colognes 2017 Tour Dates:

04/28 – Winona, MN @ Midwest Music Festival

04/29 – Yorkville, IL @ Law Office Pub & Music Hall

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Rock Out East Nashville Festival

05/12 – Nashville, TN @ Grimey’s (In-store)

05/19 – Roanoke, VA @ 5 Points Music Foundation

05/20 – Richmond, VA @ Dominion RiverRock Festival

05/24 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

05/25 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

05/26 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Music Festival

06/03 – Atlantic Beach, NC @ Crystal Coast Music Festival

06/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Brillobox

06/15 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge (early show)

06/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl *

06/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

06/18 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

06/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Pour Music Hall

06/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

06/22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

06/23 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd + Lindsley

07/02 – Chicago, IL @ Live on Lincoln

07/21 – Brevard, NC @ Burning Can Festival

08/24-27 – Arrington, VA @ Lockn’ Festival

* = w/ Soulive