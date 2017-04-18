Menu
Lost Lake Festival reveals inaugural lineup: Chance the Rapper, The Killers, Pixies, and HAIM

Odesza, Run the Jewels, The Roots, Juanes, Crystal Castles, Danny Brown, and Noname also playing all-new Phoenix-based event

on April 18, 2017, 12:00pm
Lost Lake Festival is a new three-day event being put on by Superfly, the co-creators of Bonnaroo and Outside Lands. The inaugural edition goes down October 22nd-24th in Phoenix, Arizona, and today organizers revealed the names of the 40-plus acts who make up the lineup.

Among those confirmed to perform: Chance the Rapper, The Killers, Odesza, Run the Jewels, Pixies, HAIM, The Roots, Juanes, Crystal Castles, Danny Brown, Noname, Real Estate, and Taylor Bennett.

Rounding out the lineup are Major Lazer, Ludacris, Huey Lewis & the News, Big Gigantic, Lil Yachty, Calexico, A Tribe Called Red, JR JR, Snakehips, and more.

Additionally, Superfly will replicate Bonnaroo’s famed SuperJam at Lost Lake Festival, featuring a curated a group of artists and musicians teaming up for a once-in-a-lifetime onstage collaboration.

Festival passes go on sale Thursday, April 20th at 10:00 a.m. PT. Check out the festival’s website for more details.

