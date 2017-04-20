As we approach the one year anniversary of Prince’s death, there’s an unfortunate amount of ugliness surrounding the legendary artist. There are legal battles and drug revelations, all adding up to drama that obfuscates what we should be remembering about the late, great artist a year after his passing: his music.

Enter Low Cut Connie. The Philly rock outfit led by Adam Weiner is paying tribute to Prince today with the release of their newest single, a cover of “Controversy” from the 1981 album of the same name. “Prince is my hero, and down here on Earth, we all still feel the loss,” Weiner tells Consequence of Sound. “He freed our bodies and minds. He married outrageous fun with an openness of spirit like no other artist before or since. In his world we were all valued, all sexy, all stars. Our country is fracturing and full of hostility … we need Prince’s words so badly, to open up the channels and get the juices flowing.”

Those words are, of course, “People call me rude/ I wish we all were nude/ I wish there was no black and white/ I wish there were no rules.” Although Low Cut Connie’s take on the track switches out the synth for pure piano, with Weiner behind the keys, the shift does nothing to lessen the song’s innate funkiness. It’s no easy feat covering someone like Prince, but you can tell Low Cut Connie are enjoying honoring the fallen icon with their version, and that makes it all the more fun to listen to. Check it out below.

“Controversy” comes from Low Cut Connie’s forthcoming fourth studio album, Dirty Pictures (Part 1). The record is out May 19th via Contender Records, and you can pre-order it here. Find the single artwork and album tracklist below.

“Controversy” Single Art:

Dirty Pictures (Part 1) Tracklist:

01. Revolution Rock n Roll

02. Dirty Water

03. Death And Destruction

04. Montreal

05. Angela

06. Love Life

07. Am I Wrong

08. Controversy

09. Forever

10. What Size Shoe

Catch Low Cut Connie on tour at the following dates:

Low Cut Connie 2017 Tour Dates:

04/22 – Long Island, NY @ Cask Ales Festival

04/27 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

04/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Atomic Cowboy

04/29 – Norman, OK @ Norman Music Fest

05/04 – Athens, GA @ GA Theatre Rooftop

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The EARL

05/06 – Memphis, TN @ Ardent Studios

05/09 – New York, NY @ Secret Show

05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Free at Noon

05/18 – Ft Wayne, IN @ The Brass Rail

05/19 – Davenport, IA @ The Raccoon Motel

05/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

05/23 – Iowa City, IA @ Big Grove Brewery

05/25 – Kansas City, MO @ Tank Room

05/27 – Denver, CO @ Denver Day of Rock

05/30 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

06/02 – Portland, OR @ Bunk Bar

06/03 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

06/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar

06/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Resident

06/15 – Ft Worth, TX @ Magnolia Motor Lounge

07/26 – Louisville, KY @ Waterfront Wednesday’s

07/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Summer Sounds

08/04 – Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East

08/05 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

10/06 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza