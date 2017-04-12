Ludacris to host MTV’s Fear Factor reboot

It’s time to roll out the box of creepy African insects and act a fool, because Fear Factor is back with a brand new host. This spring, MTV will reboot the controversial game show with rapper/actor Ludacris as its ringmaster and executive producer.

For those too young to remember, Fear Factor originally aired on NBC from 2001 to 2006 and experienced a short revival in 2011-2012. It was known for putting its contestants through several extreme physical and mental challenges as they attempted to outperform one another for a $50,000 grand prize. The trials were often cringe-worthy and sometimes nearly unwatchable. For example, one episode tasked participants with bobbing for objects in a 50-gallon vat of cow blood. An episode featuring contestants drinking donkey semen was even banned from US airways. (We’ll let you search YouTube on your own for that one.)

Five years after its finale, showrunners have had plenty of time to brainstorm terrifying, innovative contests. New stunts, according to the network, are “custom-created for a generation that is increasingly empowered, while also more anxious than ever.” As such, challenges will take inspiration from urban legends, popular horror movies and viral videos. One new competition has been dubbed “Roach-ella,” and though details haven’t been revealed, we can use our imaginations to conjure up the potential horrors it will entail.

“MTV is about celebrating youth culture, and with the reinvented Fear Factor, we are putting the power in our audience’s hands to face and overcome their biggest fears,” said MTV president Chris McCarthy in a statement. In his own remarks, Ludacris said, “I am excited to kick off my partnership with MTV, starting with the relaunch of Fear Factor, which will be even more insane and ludicrous than what you remember. This will be the first of many great projects together.”

The network has ordered 12 one-hour episodes. The show will premiere on May 30th at 10 P.M. (PT/ET). Ludacris, who replaces comedian/MMA commentator Joe Rogan as the host, seems amped to headline this comeback.

