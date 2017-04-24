Featured photo by​ ​Philip Cosores

It was announced back in December that M83 leader Anthony Gonzalez would be writing music and providing musical direction for the newest production from Cirque du Soleil, VOLTA. The show is said to have been inspired by “the culture of action sports,” and as video from a press preview performance reveals, that means a lot of scooters, bikes, and… jumprope.

VOLTA had its premiere on Thursday at Canada’s Vieux-Port de Montréal, but press got an advance look a few weeks beforehand. Footage of that preview has now come online, and it shows BMX bikers riding ramps and scores of acrobats doing some advanced double dutch all to Gonzalez’s wild score. Check out the 24-minute video above (via Stereogum).

If you’re wondering where Cirque du Solelil’s trademark high-flying stunts are in all this, don’t worry, they’re still present. Clips from this weekend’s performances of VOLTA have also popped up, revealing some aspects of the show that are less Xtreme sports, more extreme awe. Take a look:

Wow on en prend vraiment plein les yeux !! #volta #cirquedusoleil A post shared by Cap ou pas Cap ! (@aurore_j_l_g) on Apr 23, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

For those wishing to hear Gonzalez’s music without the distraction of all that action and those lights, there’s good news. A comment from Cirque’s official YouTube account on a trailer for VOLTA said that a soundtrack release is in the works, though details are forthcoming. VOLTA will run through July, and you can check out the teaser below.