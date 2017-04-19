Mac DeMarco and The Flaming Lips announce co-headlining fall tour

In a sign of just how popular Mac DeMarco has gotten in the five years since he broke through with 2, he’s just announced a co-headlining tour with a band who’s been around six times as long: The Flaming Lips. The eight-stop trek takes place this fall, kicking off in Saint Paul, Minnesota on September 17th. The rest of the schedule has the bands bouncing around the a map a bit, including a three-date run through Texas. However, don’t fret if they’re missing your neighborhood this time around; DeMarco promised on his website that there are “more dates to come.”

DeMarco will be supporting his forthcoming album, This Old Dog, which is set for a May 5th release. The Flaming Lips will continue to perform behind their most recent release, this past January’s Oczy Mlody. Find both acts’ complete itineraries below.

Mac DeMarco 2017 Tour Dates:

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/09 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington *

05/10 – Montreal, QB @ Metropolis *

05/11 – Montreal, QB @ Metropolis *

05/12 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater *

05/13 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater *

05/14 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

05/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – Cleveland *

05/16 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

05/19-21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle *

05/21 – Asheville, NC @ Highland Brewing Company *

05/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theater *

05/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

05/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

05/26-28 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

05/30 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

05/31 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Graa Hal

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/13 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

08/14 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/15 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NE @ Lowlands Festival

08/20 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock

08/23 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich OpenAir Festival

08/24 – Asolo, IT @ AMA Asolo

08/25 – Turin, IT @ Todays Festival

08/27 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine

08/29 – Newcastle, UK @ The Academy

08/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

08/31-09/03 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/08 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater

09/09 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre

09/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

09/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

09/14 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

09/15 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre

09/17 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live Event Center #

09/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom Club Stage #

09/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park #

09/20 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre #

09/25 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

09/26 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

09/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center #

09/30 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at The Music Factory #

10/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater #

10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre #

11/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Grunspan

11/08 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine

11/11 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

11/13 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

11/20 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (Main Hall)

11/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool University Guild of Studnets (Mountford Hall & Stanley Theatre)

11/22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

11/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

11/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

11/29 – Utrecht, NL @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG RONDA

11/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

* = w/ Tonstartssbandht

# = w/ The Flaming Lips

The Flaming Lips 2017 Tour Dates:

04/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

04/21 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater

04/22 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

04/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/25 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

05/07 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace HoteL

05/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

05/13 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

06/03 – Wichita, KS @ Riverfest

06/17 – Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Festival

06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/24 – Hull, UK @ Zebedee’s Yard

06/26 – Norwich, UK @ The LCR

06/27 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome Concert Hall

06/30 – Vilanova I la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival

08/11 – Newquay, UK @ Boardmasters Festival

08/12 – Birmingham, UK @ The Rainbow Open Air Arena

08/13 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall

08/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

08/16 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

09/10 – Portmeirion, UK @ Festival No.6

# = w/ Mac DeMarco