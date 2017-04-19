Mac DeMarco and The Flaming Lips announce co-headlining fall tour

In a sign of just how popular Mac DeMarco has gotten in the five years since he broke through with 2, he’s just announced a co-headlining tour with a band who’s been around six times as long: The Flaming Lips. The eight-stop trek takes place this fall, kicking off in Saint Paul, Minnesota on September 17th. The rest of the schedule has the bands bouncing around the a map a bit, including a three-date run through Texas. However, don’t fret if they’re missing your neighborhood this time around; DeMarco promised on his website that there are “more dates to come.”
DeMarco will be supporting his forthcoming album, This Old Dog, which is set for a May 5th release. The Flaming Lips will continue to perform behind their most recent release, this past January’s Oczy Mlody. Find both acts’ complete itineraries below.
Mac DeMarco 2017 Tour Dates:
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/09 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington *
05/10 – Montreal, QB @ Metropolis *
05/11 – Montreal, QB @ Metropolis *
05/12 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater *
05/13 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater *
05/14 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *
05/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – Cleveland *
05/16 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *
05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *
05/19-21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle *
05/21 – Asheville, NC @ Highland Brewing Company *
05/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theater *
05/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
05/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
05/26-28 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
05/30 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
05/31 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Graa Hal
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/13 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
08/14 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/15 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NE @ Lowlands Festival
08/20 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock
08/23 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich OpenAir Festival
08/24 – Asolo, IT @ AMA Asolo
08/25 – Turin, IT @ Todays Festival
08/27 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine
08/29 – Newcastle, UK @ The Academy
08/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
08/31-09/03 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/08 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater
09/09 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre
09/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
09/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
09/14 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
09/15 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre
09/17 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live Event Center #
09/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom Club Stage #
09/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park #
09/20 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre #
09/25 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre
09/26 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
09/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
09/29 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center #
09/30 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at The Music Factory #
10/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater #
10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre #
11/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Grunspan
11/08 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
11/11 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
11/13 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
11/20 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (Main Hall)
11/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool University Guild of Studnets (Mountford Hall & Stanley Theatre)
11/22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
11/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
11/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
11/29 – Utrecht, NL @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG RONDA
11/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
* = w/ Tonstartssbandht
# = w/ The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips 2017 Tour Dates:
04/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
04/21 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
04/22 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
04/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/25 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
05/07 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace HoteL
05/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/13 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
06/03 – Wichita, KS @ Riverfest
06/17 – Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Festival
06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/24 – Hull, UK @ Zebedee’s Yard
06/26 – Norwich, UK @ The LCR
06/27 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome Concert Hall
06/30 – Vilanova I la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival
08/11 – Newquay, UK @ Boardmasters Festival
08/12 – Birmingham, UK @ The Rainbow Open Air Arena
08/13 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall
08/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
08/16 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
09/10 – Portmeirion, UK @ Festival No.6
09/17 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live Event Center #
09/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom Club Stage #
09/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park #
09/20 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre #
09/29 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center #
09/30 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at The Music Factory #
10/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater #
10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre #
# = w/ Mac DeMarco