Mac DeMarco and The Flaming Lips announce co-headlining fall tour

Eight initial dates are spread across the country, with more to come

by
on April 19, 2017, 10:10am
0 comments

In a sign of just how popular Mac DeMarco has gotten in the five years since he broke through with 2, he’s just announced a co-headlining tour with a band who’s been around six times as long: The Flaming Lips. The eight-stop trek takes place this fall, kicking off in Saint Paul, Minnesota on September 17th. The rest of the schedule has the bands bouncing around the a map a bit, including a three-date run through Texas. However, don’t fret if they’re missing your neighborhood this time around; DeMarco promised on his website that there are “more dates to come.”

DeMarco will be supporting his forthcoming album, This Old Dog, which is set for a May 5th release. The Flaming Lips will continue to perform behind their most recent release, this past January’s Oczy MlodyFind both acts’ complete itineraries below.

Mac DeMarco 2017 Tour Dates:
04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/09 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Burlington *
05/10 – Montreal, QB @ Metropolis *
05/11 – Montreal, QB @ Metropolis *
05/12 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater *
05/13 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater *
05/14 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *
05/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – Cleveland *
05/16 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *
05/17 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *
05/19-21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle *
05/21 – Asheville, NC @ Highland Brewing Company *
05/22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theater *
05/23 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
05/24 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *
05/26-28 – Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival
05/30 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
05/31 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Graa Hal
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/13 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
08/14 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/15 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
08/17 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/18 – Biddinghuizen, NE @ Lowlands Festival
08/20 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock
08/23 – Zurich, CH @ Zurich OpenAir Festival
08/24 – Asolo, IT @ AMA Asolo
08/25 – Turin, IT @ Todays Festival
08/27 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine
08/29 – Newcastle, UK @ The Academy
08/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
08/31-09/03 – Wiltshire, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/08 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater
09/09 – Portland, OR @ Oregon Zoo Amphitheatre
09/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
09/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
09/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
09/14 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
09/15 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre
09/17 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live Event Center #
09/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom Club Stage #
09/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park #
09/20 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre #
09/25 – Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre
09/26 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
09/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theatre
09/29 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center #
09/30 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at The Music Factory #
10/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater #
10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre #
11/07 – Hamburg, DE @ Grunspan
11/08 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
11/10 – Cologne, DE @ Kantine
11/11 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
11/13 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
11/20 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City (Main Hall)
11/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool University Guild of Studnets (Mountford Hall & Stanley Theatre)
11/22 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
11/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
11/25 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
11/29 – Utrecht, NL @ TIVOLIVREDENBURG RONDA
11/30 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

* = w/ Tonstartssbandht
# = w/ The Flaming Lips

The Flaming Lips 2017 Tour Dates:
04/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
04/21 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater
04/22 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
04/23 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/25 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
05/07 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace HoteL
05/10 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/12 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
05/13 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
05/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
05/16 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
06/03 – Wichita, KS @ Riverfest
06/17 – Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Festival
06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/24 – Hull, UK @ Zebedee’s Yard
06/26 – Norwich, UK @ The LCR
06/27 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome Concert Hall
06/30 – Vilanova I la Geltrú, ES @ Vida Festival
08/11 – Newquay, UK @ Boardmasters Festival
08/12 – Birmingham, UK @ The Rainbow Open Air Arena
08/13 – Bristol, UK @ Colston Hall
08/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
08/16 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
09/10 – Portmeirion, UK @ Festival No.6
09/17 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live Event Center #
09/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom Club Stage #
09/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park #
09/20 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre #
09/29 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center #
09/30 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at The Music Factory #
10/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater #
10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre #

# = w/ Mac DeMarco

