Madonna slams forthcoming biopic: “Only I can tell my story”

Earlier today we reported news of a planned Madonna biopic in development over at Universal. Entitled Blonde Ambition, the Elyse Hollander-penned film would focus on the singer’s early life in 1980s New York and the circumstances surrounding the recording of her self-titled debut album.

If you’re wondering what Madonna thinks of all this, just take a look at the not-so-subtle message posted to her Instagram this afternoon: “Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story,” she writes.” Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society.”

Hollywood hasn’t shied away from unauthorized biopics in the past, such as the case with the André 3000-starring Jimi Hendrix film All By My Side. However, it’s hard to imagine a biopic about a living musician getting off the ground without the involvement or approval of said musician. Not only does Madge hold the keys to her music, but her dedicated fanbase will undoubtedly abide her calls for a boycott. Thus, not really sure how this production gets off the ground. We’ll obviously keep you updated.