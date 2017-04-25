Mark Lanegan Band announces US summer tour

This Friday, April 28th, Mark Lanegan will release his new studio effort, Gargoyle. The follow-up to 2014’s Phantom Radio finds the former Screaming Trees frontman rockin’ alongside members of Queens of the Stone and The Afghan Whigs. In advance, Lanegan and his band have lined up a US summer tour.

Spanning the month of August, the jaunt features stops in Philadelphia, New York, Detroit, Chicago, and Portland. Lanegan will also visit California for shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Santa Ana. Prior to the stateside trek, he’ll be playing all across Europe, including a set at the incomparable Glastonbury Festival.

Consult his full schedule below.

Mark Lanegan Band 2017 Tour Dates:

05/31 – Ricla, ES @ Las Armas

06/19 – Birmingham, UK @ Library

06/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Garage

06/21 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz

06/22 – London, UK @ Koko

06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/25 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

06/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

06/27 – Frankfurt Am Main, DE @ Gibson

06/28 – Bochum, DE @ Zeche

07/01 – Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar

07/02 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival

07/04 – Stuttgart, DE @ Wizemann

07/05 – Salzburg, AT @ Rockhouse

07/06 – Trencin, SK @ Legionarska 160

07/09 – Sesto Al Reghena, IT @ Piazza Castello

07/10 – Gardone Riveria, IT @ Teatro del Vittoriale

07/11 – Ciampino, IT @ Palazzo del Congressi

08/16 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

08/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

08/18 – New York, NY @ Gramercy

08/19 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

08/21 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

08/22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

08/24 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

08/25 – Portland, OR @ Star

08/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

08/29 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

Revisit the latest Gargoyle single “Beehive”: