Mark Lanegan Band announces US summer tour

This Friday, April 28th, Mark Lanegan will release his new studio effort, Gargoyle. The follow-up to 2014’s Phantom Radio finds the former Screaming Trees frontman rockin’ alongside members of Queens of the Stone and The Afghan Whigs. In advance, Lanegan and his band have lined up a US summer tour.
Spanning the month of August, the jaunt features stops in Philadelphia, New York, Detroit, Chicago, and Portland. Lanegan will also visit California for shows in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Santa Ana. Prior to the stateside trek, he’ll be playing all across Europe, including a set at the incomparable Glastonbury Festival.
Consult his full schedule below.
Mark Lanegan Band 2017 Tour Dates:
05/31 – Ricla, ES @ Las Armas
06/19 – Birmingham, UK @ Library
06/20 – Glasgow, UK @ Garage
06/21 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz
06/22 – London, UK @ Koko
06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/25 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
06/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
06/27 – Frankfurt Am Main, DE @ Gibson
06/28 – Bochum, DE @ Zeche
07/01 – Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar
07/02 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival
07/04 – Stuttgart, DE @ Wizemann
07/05 – Salzburg, AT @ Rockhouse
07/06 – Trencin, SK @ Legionarska 160
07/09 – Sesto Al Reghena, IT @ Piazza Castello
07/10 – Gardone Riveria, IT @ Teatro del Vittoriale
07/11 – Ciampino, IT @ Palazzo del Congressi
08/16 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
08/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
08/18 – New York, NY @ Gramercy
08/19 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
08/21 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
08/22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
08/24 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
08/25 – Portland, OR @ Star
08/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
08/29 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
Revisit the latest Gargoyle single “Beehive”: