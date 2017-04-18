Megadeth announce summer tour dates with Meshuggah

Photo by​ ​David Brendan Hall

While fans are no doubt still waiting for some joint dates with Body Count, they should find some solace in the fact that Megadeth have announced a fresh string of summer dates. What’s more, they’ll be accompanied on the trek by fellow thrashers Meshuggah, as well as Tesseract and Lillake.

(Read: The Top 10 Most Anticipated Metal Albums of 2017)

The new dates range from late-June to mid-July. Things kick off in New York and finish in Pittsburgh, but there are showed scattered all over the States (and one in Windsor, Ontario) in the interim. Megadeth will be touring in support of last year’s Dystopia, while Meshuggah released The Violent Sleep of Reason last fall and Tesseract dropped Polaris in 2015.

Find Megadeth’s complete tour schedule below.

Megadeth 2017 Tour Dates:

04/29 – Quezon City, PH @ Pulp Summer Slam

05/02 – Singapore, SG @ Kallang Theatre

05/04 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Stadium Negara

05/07 – Jakarta, ID @ Hammersonic Festival

05/10 – Kowlon Bay, HK @ Star Hall @ KITEC

05/14 – Beijing, CN @ Tango Live House

05/17 – Osaka, JP @ Zeep Beyside

05/18 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp DiverCity

05/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp DiverCity

06/23 – Big Flats, NY @ Tags Summerstage *

06/24 – Montebello, QC @ Amnesia Rockfest

06/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

06/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

06/28 – Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion *

06/29 – Solver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *

06/30 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *

07/05 – Windsor, ON @ Colosseum at Caesars Windsor #

07/07 – Saint Charles, MO @ Family Arena *

07/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre *

07/09 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center *

07/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

07/13 – Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA

07/14 – Bridgeview, IL @ Chicago Open Air Festival

07/15 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest

07/28 – Kuopio, FI @ Kuopio Rockcock Festival

07/30 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund

08/01 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

08/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

08/04 – Wacken, DE @ Wacken Festival

08/05 – Veenhoop, NL @ Veenhoop Festival

08/06 – Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Festival

08/08 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte

08/11 – Alicante, ES @ Leyendas Del Rock

08/13 – Walton on Trent, UK @ Bloodstock Open Air Festival

08/15 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium

08/16 – Pratteln, CH @ Z7 Konzertfabrik

08/17 – Dinkelsbuhl, DK @ Summer Breeze Festival

08/19 – Hamburg, DK @ Elbriot Festival

09/14 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

09/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage Amphitheater

09/25 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center

09/29 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena

09/30 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome

10/03 – Reno, NV @ Grande Sierra Resort

10/04 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Arena

10/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

10/12 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion at the Music Factory

10/14 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

10/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

* = w/ Meshuggah, Tesseract and Lillake

# = w/ Meshuggah

Watch Megadeth’s video for “Dystopia”: