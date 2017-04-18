Megadeth announce summer tour dates with Meshuggah

Photo by David Brendan Hall
While fans are no doubt still waiting for some joint dates with Body Count, they should find some solace in the fact that Megadeth have announced a fresh string of summer dates. What’s more, they’ll be accompanied on the trek by fellow thrashers Meshuggah, as well as Tesseract and Lillake.
(Read: The Top 10 Most Anticipated Metal Albums of 2017)
The new dates range from late-June to mid-July. Things kick off in New York and finish in Pittsburgh, but there are showed scattered all over the States (and one in Windsor, Ontario) in the interim. Megadeth will be touring in support of last year’s Dystopia, while Meshuggah released The Violent Sleep of Reason last fall and Tesseract dropped Polaris in 2015.
Find Megadeth’s complete tour schedule below.
Megadeth 2017 Tour Dates:
04/29 – Quezon City, PH @ Pulp Summer Slam
05/02 – Singapore, SG @ Kallang Theatre
05/04 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Stadium Negara
05/07 – Jakarta, ID @ Hammersonic Festival
05/10 – Kowlon Bay, HK @ Star Hall @ KITEC
05/14 – Beijing, CN @ Tango Live House
05/17 – Osaka, JP @ Zeep Beyside
05/18 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp DiverCity
05/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Zepp DiverCity
06/23 – Big Flats, NY @ Tags Summerstage *
06/24 – Montebello, QC @ Amnesia Rockfest
06/25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *
06/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *
06/28 – Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion *
06/29 – Solver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *
06/30 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *
07/05 – Windsor, ON @ Colosseum at Caesars Windsor #
07/07 – Saint Charles, MO @ Family Arena *
07/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre *
07/09 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center *
07/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
07/13 – Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA
07/14 – Bridgeview, IL @ Chicago Open Air Festival
07/15 – Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest
07/28 – Kuopio, FI @ Kuopio Rockcock Festival
07/30 – Stockholm, SE @ Grona Lund
08/01 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
08/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
08/04 – Wacken, DE @ Wacken Festival
08/05 – Veenhoop, NL @ Veenhoop Festival
08/06 – Lokeren, BE @ Lokerse Festival
08/08 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte
08/11 – Alicante, ES @ Leyendas Del Rock
08/13 – Walton on Trent, UK @ Bloodstock Open Air Festival
08/15 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium
08/16 – Pratteln, CH @ Z7 Konzertfabrik
08/17 – Dinkelsbuhl, DK @ Summer Breeze Festival
08/19 – Hamburg, DK @ Elbriot Festival
09/14 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
09/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage Amphitheater
09/25 – Broomfield, CO @ 1st Bank Center
09/29 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena
09/30 – Seattle, WA @ Tacoma Dome
10/03 – Reno, NV @ Grande Sierra Resort
10/04 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Arena
10/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
10/12 – Dallas, TX @ Pavilion at the Music Factory
10/14 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
10/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
* = w/ Meshuggah, Tesseract and Lillake
# = w/ Meshuggah
Watch Megadeth’s video for “Dystopia”: