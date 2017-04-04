Photo by​ Victor Lévy-Lasne

Melody Prochet was meant to follow up her 2012 self-titled debut as Melody’s Echo Chamber in 2015. She even teased the album with a single called “Shirim”, but the effort never materialized. After all that time, the French psych-pop project is now finally ready to return with a new full-length entitled, Bon Voyage.

Prochet wrote, performed, and produced Bon Voyage by herself, with some help from Fredrik Swahn (The Amazing), Reine Fiske (Dungen), and Gustav Ejstes (Dungen). She’ll self-release the record via her own Rayon Vert this spring, though no firm date has been set. Still, she previewed the album by sharing its lead single, “Cross My Heart”, yesterday on her 30th birthday.

Running nearly seven minutes long, the track is a joyous blend of ’70s psych rock, ’80s funk, ’90s indie pop, and ’00s electronic music. It bubbles and bounces between skittering jams, hand-clapping hooks, and sample-heavy vibe outs. Take a listen below.