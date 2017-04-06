Melvins announce first-ever double album, A Walk with Love and Death

Photo by Nina Corcoran
Melvins issued not one but two LPs in 2016 with Basses Loaded and Three Men and a Baby, their long-in-the-works collaboration with godheadSilo’s Mike Kunka. Showing zero signs of slowing down, they’ve returned today with plans to release yet full-length, and it’s a biggie: A Walk with Love and Death marks the band’s first-ever double album.
Due out July 7th via Ipecac, the forthcoming collection finds Buzz Osborne, Dale Crover and Steve McDonald “showcasing two distinct sides to the band’s music: Death, a proper Melvins’ release and Love, the score to the Jesse Nieminen directed, self-produced short also titled A Walk With Love and Death.” Special guest collaborators on the record include Joey Santiago of The Pixies, Teri Gender Bender of Le Butcherettes/Crystal Fairy and Anna Waronker from That Dog.
“This was a huge undertaking,” explained Osborne in a press statement, “All three things: the album, the soundtrack and the film are benchmarks for us.” Crover chimed in, adding, “A Walk With Love and Death is one giant, dark, moody, psychotic head trip! Not for the faint of heart. You’ll sleep with the lights on after listening.” Summer tour dates in support of the LP are forthcoming.
As a small taste of what’s to come, Melvins have shared a trailer for the short film. Check it out below.
A Walk With Love and Death Tracklist:
Love
01. Aim High
02. Queen Powder Party
03. Street Level St. Paul
04. The Hidden Joice
05. Give It to Me
06. Chicken Butt
07. Eat Yourself Out
08. Scooba
09. Halfway to the Bakersfield Mall
10. Pacoima Normal
11. Park Head
12. T-Burg
13. Track Star
14. The Asshole Bastard
Death
01. Black Hearth
02. Sober-delic (acid only)
03. Euthanasia
04. What’s Wrong with You
05. Edgar the Elephant
06. Christ Hammer
07. Flaming Creature
08. Cactus Party
09. Cardboro Negro