Melvins announce first-ever double album, A Walk with Love and Death

Photo by Nina Corcoran

Melvins issued not one but two LPs in 2016 with Basses Loaded and Three Men and a Baby, their long-in-the-works collaboration with godheadSilo’s Mike Kunka. Showing zero signs of slowing down, they’ve returned today with plans to release yet full-length, and it’s a biggie: A Walk with Love and Death marks the band’s first-ever double album.

Due out July 7th via Ipecac, the forthcoming collection finds Buzz Osborne, Dale Crover and Steve McDonald “showcasing two distinct sides to the band’s music: Death, a proper Melvins’ release and Love, the score to the Jesse Nieminen directed, self-produced short also titled A Walk With Love and Death.” Special guest collaborators on the record include Joey Santiago of The Pixies, Teri Gender Bender of Le Butcherettes/Crystal Fairy and Anna Waronker from That Dog.

“This was a huge undertaking,” explained Osborne in a press statement, “All three things: the album, the soundtrack and the film are benchmarks for us.” Crover chimed in, adding, “A Walk With Love and Death is one giant, dark, moody, psychotic head trip! Not for the faint of heart. You’ll sleep with the lights on after listening.” Summer tour dates in support of the LP are forthcoming.

As a small taste of what’s to come, Melvins have shared a trailer for the short film. Check it out below.

A Walk With Love and Death Tracklist:

Love

01. Aim High

02. Queen Powder Party

03. Street Level St. Paul

04. The Hidden Joice

05. Give It to Me

06. Chicken Butt

07. Eat Yourself Out

08. Scooba

09. Halfway to the Bakersfield Mall

10. Pacoima Normal

11. Park Head

12. T-Burg

13. Track Star

14. The Asshole Bastard

Death

01. Black Hearth

02. Sober-delic (acid only)

03. Euthanasia

04. What’s Wrong with You

05. Edgar the Elephant

06. Christ Hammer

07. Flaming Creature

08. Cactus Party

09. Cardboro Negro