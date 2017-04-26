Melvins announce massive, 12-week North American tour

Photo by Chris Cassela
On July 7th, Melvins will return with their first-ever double album, A Walk with Love and Death. In support, Buzz Osbourne & co. have mapped out a North American tour.
Much like their sprawling 23-track LP, the upcoming jaunt is a massive one — running for 12 (!) consecutive weeks, from early July through early October. The itinerary will see the band make stops in virtually every major city in the US and Canada, including Los Angeles, Portland, Vancouver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, New York, Dallas, New Orleans, and Orlando.
The tour follows an epic one-day concert in San Bernadino on June 24th, where Melvins will share the stage with Tool and Primus.
Consult the full schedule below.
Melvins 2017 Tour Dates:
06/24 – San Bernadino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater &
07/05 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
07/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
07/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour
07/08 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s
07/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post
07/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
07/12 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
07/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue Nightclub
07/17 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall
07/18 – Calgary, AB @ The Marquee
07/20 – Winnipeg, MB @ Pyramid Cabaret
07/21 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
07/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Grumpy’s Bash
07/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
07/25 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro
07/26 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
07/27 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
07/28 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
07/29 – Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
08/01 – Syracuse, NY @ The Westcott Theater
08/02 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
08/03 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
08/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/05 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
08/06 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
08/08 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
08/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
08/10 – Knoxville, TN @ The Concourse
08/11 – Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall
08/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Ready Room
08/13 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
08/15 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
08/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
08/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Fest
08/20 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
08/21 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
08/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
09/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
09/06 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
09/08 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
09/09 – Dallas, TX @ Tree’s
09/10 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
09/11 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
09/13 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s
09/14 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
09/15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbit’s
09/16 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
09/17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Culture Room
09/18 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
09/20 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
09/22 – Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley
09/23 – Memphis, TN @ Hi-Tone
09/25 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
09/26 – Rock Island, IL @ Rock Island Brewing Co.
09/27 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
09/28 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
09/30 – Fort Collins, Aggie Theatre
10/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ The Launchpad
10/03 – Flagstaff, AZ @ The Green Room
& = w/ Tool, Primus
Revisit the bizarre trailer for Love and Death: