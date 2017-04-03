Visuals is the forthcoming seventh studio effort from Mew, expected to hit stores April 28th through Play It Again Sam. The Danish dream pop purveyors unboxed the LP’s lead single, “Carry Me to Safety”, in January; now, they’re back with “Twist Quest”, a glimmering follow-up enriched with bits of saxophone.
Singer Jonas Bjerre offered up some context on the track, which came together “during a long jam session, like we hadn’t done in a long time.” “It’s a joyful song, with dark lyrics,” he said in a press statement, “I guess the song is about being confused, and unable to keep your mind still from all the stuff that floats around it. The expectations we put on ourselves. But also there’s a sense of celebration in it.”
Hear “Twist Quest” below via its corresponding music video, for which Bjerre served as creative director. The kaleidoscopic clip features lyrics for the song as well as bird-like creatures performing some kind of ritualistic dance.
Mew will tour behind Visuals beginning next month, including a pair of dates with Coldplay.
Mew 2017 Tour Dates:
05/07 – Bangkok, TH @ Voice Space
05/10 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ KL Live
05/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/19 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
05/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
05/21 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity
05/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz
05/23 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
05/25 – Koln, DE @ Luxor
05/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
05/27 – Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival
05/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Danish Theatre
06/14 – Joensuu, FI @ Ilosaarirock 2017
06/16 – Salacgriva, LV @ Positivus 2017
06/25 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi Stadium ^
06/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi Stadium ^
07/20-22 – Tisvilde, DK @ Musik I Lejet
09/20 – Nuuk, GL @ Akisuanerit Festival
^ = w/ Coldplay