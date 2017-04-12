Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival won’t be canceled, will go on as planned

After weathering a bureaucratic and political storm, Miami’s Rolling Loud Hip-Hop Festival has been confirmed to move forward. As planned, it will take place from May 5th – 7th at the city’s Bayfront Park.

The three-day event was in danger of being canceled after it was revealed that the park’s director, Timothy Schmand, had never gotten approval for the festival from Miami Commissioner and chairman Frank Carollo and the rest of the board for the Bayfront Park Management Trust.

Carollo requested that the board hold an emergency meeting yesterday morning (April 11th) to decide the festival’s future. According to a press statement, they voted unanimously to allow Rolling Loud to continue on as scheduled.

Had the board refused to green light Rolling Loud, it would’ve reportedly resulted in about $30 million in damages for its organizers, considering nearly 40,000 tickets had already been sold and talent had already been booked. Schmand has since resigned from his position amidst all the drama.

Every hip-hop fan’s dream come true, this year’s Rolling Loud lineup boasts the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Future, Lil Wayne, ASAP Rocky, Tyler the Creator, Travis Scott, Action Bronson, Flatbush Zombies, and Mick Jenkins.