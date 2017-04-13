The eighth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, The Fate of the Furious, is set to arrive on Friday and it’s expected to sell out theaters everywhere to the tune of an estimated $380 million worldwide. If you’ve been following along with the series, you’re aware how integral music has been to each film. Case in point: Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s Furious 7 tribute to Paul Walker, “See You Again”, was so ubiquitous that it topped the Billboard Hot 100 for 12 weeks and earned a Grammy nomination.

Time will tell whether any track from The Fate of the Furious: The Album reaches the same pinnacle of success, but with a tracklist full of rap’s heavy hitters, it won’t be for lack of trying. We’ve already heard Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, and Travis Scott’s posse cut “Go Off”; G-Eazy and Kehlani’s duet “Good Life”: and Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa, and PnB Rock’s “Gang Up”. Now, Migos have dropped their contribution to the OST, a new song called “Seize the Block”.

With “Seize the Block”, the Atlanta trio come off their recent Culture success with a new trapper’s anthem sure to satisfy fans who’ve been with them from the beginning. Listen to it below.

The Fate of the Furious: The Album Tracklist:

01. Young Thug, 2 Chainz, Wiz Khalifa & PnB Rock – Gang Up

02. Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo & Travis Scott – Go Off

03. G-Eazy & Kehlani – Good Life

04. PnB Rock, Kodak Black & A Boogie Wit da Hoodie – Horses

05. Migos – Seize The Block

06. YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Murder (Remix) [feat. 21 Savage]

07. Bassnectar – Speakerbox (Remix) (feat. Ohana Bam & Lafa Taylor

08. Post Malone – Candy Paint

09. Kevin Gates – 911

10. Lil Yachty – Mamacita (feat. Rico Nasty)

11. Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, & Sage The Gemini – Don’t Get Much Better

12. Pitbull & J Balvin – Hey Ma (Spanish Version) [feat. Camila Cabello]

13. Pinto “Wahin” & DJ Ricky Luna – La Habana (feat. El Taiger)

14. J Balvin & Pitbull – Hey Ma (feat. Camila Cabello)