April 21, 2017
Earlier this year, Miguel contributed to the 50 Shades Darker soundtrack and teamed up with DJ Premier on the single “2 Lovin U”. The Casanova of R&B continues to croon about matters of the heart today, jumping on “Lost In Your Light”, the latest track from rising British pop artist Dua Lipa.

“Hold me, trust me,” Miguel coaxes his significant other over the song’s disco-tinged sway. “I’m gonna ride in your love all night.” Leave it to the Wildheart singer to make even the mushiest type of love sound sexy as hell.

Stream it down below.

“Lost In Your Light” is taken from Dua Lipa’s self-titled debut album, due out June 2nd.

