Mike Myers to host reboot of The Gong Show

Legendary comedian Mike Myers has given life to a variety of memorable and quotable characters, among them a groovy British spy and a righteous dude hosting a talk show from his parents’ basement. Now the master of disguise has stepped back into the spotlight to host Sony’s reboot of The Gong Show. Myers will take on the role of another fictitious Brit: an enthusiastic emcee named Tommy Maitland.

The original Gong Show was an amateur talent contest created and produced by the late Chuck Barris who performed as Maitland. It ran from 1976 to 1978 on NBC, and was later syndicated up until 1989. The revival will follow the same format by inviting individuals with strange skills to compete for prizes. If a judge considers an act to be particularly terrible, he or she can force it to stop by striking a gong.

For his part, Myers will reportedly go full method. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his name is unlikely to be found on the show’s credits, let alone any promotion or marketing material.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Myers — in character as Maitland — offered some hints of what’s to come. “Well, I love to entertain, but I can be a bit of a cheeky monkey. Nothing terribly dirty, just a little naughty at times,” he said. “I’m hoping this will be a place for people who don’t normally have a venue to do things like play the bagpipes with their nose or do anything with a unicycle.”

A rotating panel of celebrity judges have joined Myers on the new gig, including the show’s executive producer, Will Arnett, Elizabeth Banks, Alison Brie, Andy Samberg, Joel McHale, Dana Carvey, Jack Black, among others. The first episode airs on June 22nd on ABC. Check out one of the older clips below.