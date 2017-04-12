Milwaukee’s Summerfest reveals jam-packed 2017 lineup

Milwaukee’s Summerfest prides itself as being “the world’s largest music festival,” as upwards of 850,000 people are expected to descend on Henry Maier Festival Park to watch 800 acts perform across 11 stages over the course of the festival’s 10-day run.

Each night, the American Family Insurance Amphitheater will serve as the festival’s main stage, featuring headlining performances from the likes of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Pink, and Chris Stapleton. Additionally, Willie Nelson will stage his Outlaw Festival Tour featuring Bob Dylan, Sheryl Crow, and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. Future and Big Sean will also co-headline a night with support from Migos.

Meanwhile, the festival’s ground stage lineup promises Flume, The Shins, Tegan and Sara, Death From Above 1979, Girl Talk, Miike Snow, BJ the Chicago Kid, Alessia Cara, Bleachers, Car Seat Headrest, Aesop Rock with Rob Sonic, Jamila Woods, Saba, San Fermin, Whitney, Big Thief, and Peter Wolf.

Also confirmed to play are Steve Miller Band, Huey Lewis & The News, Peter Frampton, Third Eye Blind, Dispatch, Michelle Branch, Soul Asylum, Collective Soul, House of Pain, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Pokey LaFarge, Chicano Batman, and more.

Summerfest 2017 goes down June 28th – July 2nd and July 4th – 9th. Tickets are on sale through the festival’s website (note: tickets to the amphitheater shows are sold separately).