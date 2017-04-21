CoSigned pop artist MØ has been in the final stages of completing her sophomore album for nearly a year now. Now, though, it appears the follow-up to her 2014 debut, No Mythologies To Follow, is inching closer to release. In a recent appearance on BBC Radio 1, the Danish singer said the album is “very, very, very close now” to being finished. She also debuted a new song called “Nights With You”.

The new track is co-written by pop heavy hitters Ryan Tedder and Benny Blanco, the latter of which collaborated with MØ on the smash hit, “Cold Water”, with Major Lazer and Justin Bieber. In contrast to the tropical pop of MØ’s previous singles, “Nights With You” is a sultrier track about unplugging from the craziness in the world to spend out a night out with her girlfriends. “I’ll take you out tonight/ Throw away your phone/ Don’t care about your boyfriend waking up alone.” Stream it below.

MØ previously released “Final Song” and “Drum” in the lead-up to her forthcoming album. She also recently appeared on Charli XCX’s mixtape, Number 1 Angel.