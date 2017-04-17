Menu
Monterey International Pop Festival returns for 50th anniversary event

Regina Spektor, Father John Misty, My Morning Jacket's Jim James, and Norah Jones will appear alongside some of the festival's original acts

on April 17, 2017, 1:00pm
The year marks the 50th anniversary of the iconic Monterey International Pop Festival, and what better way to celebrate than with another festival! A three-day event will take place at the Monterey County Fairgrounds from June 16th to 18th – marking exactly 50 years to the day and spot of the original 1967 festival.

Among the confirmed participants: Regina Spektor, Father John Misty, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James, Kurt Vile & The Violators, Norah Jones, Dr. Dog, Gary Clark Jr., and The Head of the Heart.

Several musicians who played the original festival will also make a return visit, including Phil Lesh of the Grateful Dead, Eric Burdon & The Animals, and Booker T.

Lou Adler, one of the original Monterey Pop founders who co-produced the 1967 festival alongside John Phillips of The Mamas & the Papas, helped in the curation of the revival festival. 3-day and VIP passes go on sale Friday, April 21st at 10:00 a.m. PT.

