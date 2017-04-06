Photo by Nicholas Sayers
Mutoid Man, the hardcore metal outfit featuring members of Converge and Cave In, is gearing up to release a new album called War Moans. The follow-up to 2015’s Bleeder is due out June 2nd via Sargent House and marks their second overall.
The new LP spans 12 tracks, featuring titles like “Bone Chain”, “Date with the Devil”, and “Irons in the Fire”. Collaborators who hit the studio alongside Mutoid Man include former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman, Cave In member Adam McGrath, Chelsea Wolfe, and Ben Chisholm.
As a teaser of War Moans, the band has shared blistering lead single “Melt Your Mind”. Check it out below.
War Moans Artwork:
War Moans Tracklist:
01. Melt Your Mind
02. Bone Chain
03. Micro Aggression
04. Kiss of Death
05. Date with the Devil
06. Headrush
07. Irons in the Fire
08. War Moans
09. Wreck and Survive
10. Afterlife
11. Open Flame
12. Bandages
Mutoid Man will head out on a US tour beginning in June. Rehearsal sessions took place at Brooklyn’s famed metal venue Saint Vitus.
Mutoid Man 2017 Tour Dates:
06/04 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott
06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus
06/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery
06/08 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing
06/12 – Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club
06/13 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
06/14 – Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live
06/15 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon
06/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
06/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
06/19 – Raleigh, NC @ King’s
06/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
07/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
07/07 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
07/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
07/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident
07/11 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room
07/12 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
07/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
07/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Beauty Bar
07/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
07/16 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge