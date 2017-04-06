Photo by Nicholas Sayers

Mutoid Man, the hardcore metal outfit featuring members of Converge and Cave In, is gearing up to release a new album called War Moans. The follow-up to 2015’s Bleeder is due out June 2nd via Sargent House and marks their second overall.

The new LP spans 12 tracks, featuring titles like “Bone Chain”, “Date with the Devil”, and “Irons in the Fire”. Collaborators who hit the studio alongside Mutoid Man include former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman, Cave In member Adam McGrath, Chelsea Wolfe, and Ben Chisholm.

As a teaser of War Moans, the band has shared blistering lead single “Melt Your Mind”. Check it out below.

War Moans Artwork:

War Moans Tracklist:

01. Melt Your Mind

02. Bone Chain

03. Micro Aggression

04. Kiss of Death

05. Date with the Devil

06. Headrush

07. Irons in the Fire

08. War Moans

09. Wreck and Survive

10. Afterlife

11. Open Flame

12. Bandages

Mutoid Man will head out on a US tour beginning in June. Rehearsal sessions took place at Brooklyn’s famed metal venue Saint Vitus.

Mutoid Man 2017 Tour Dates:

06/04 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

06/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

06/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

06/08 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing

06/12 – Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club

06/13 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

06/14 – Houston, TX @ The Studio at Warehouse Live

06/15 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon

06/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

06/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

06/19 – Raleigh, NC @ King’s

06/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

07/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

07/07 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

07/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

07/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

07/11 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room

07/12 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

07/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

07/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Beauty Bar

07/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

07/16 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge