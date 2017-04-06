Mykele Deville unveils powerful new mixtape, Peace, Fam: Stream

Mykele Deville is nothing if not prolific. The Westside raised MC has dropped three full length projects in the last 12 months, each written and recorded in less then a one month span. Peace, Fam marks an ascension from the down and dirty apartment floors and closets where he recorded his first two projects, 2016’s Super Predator and Each One, Teach One. The increase in production value lets his voice to breathe and blend with the production in a way that elevates the music’s message above any sonic anomaly.

Peace, Fam in Deville’s words, is a call for people of color to take up space with intention, to dig deep and find their own well of peace. Being able to draw from within, not without, is a necessary ability in a world that constantly reminds us who it is set up to benefit. Through the 10 tracks Deville explores love, loss, mental health, unity, and an array of other topics with the deft lyrical acumen he’s become known for.

Joined by a chorus of dozens, the anthemic hook of the album’s title track reads, “Peace fam peace fam, gonna take these chains off me, do the same for my family, spread the love so we can all get free”. This album has a lot to dig through, but Deville crystalizes his message nicely.

The project comes ahead of his performance at Consequence of Sound’s Red Bull Sound Select show at Chicago’s Chop Shop this evening.