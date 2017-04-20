Nas photo by Ben Kaye

Ever since Nas declared his next “Album Done” on his contribution to DJ Khaled’s compilation album, Major Key, the world has been waiting with bated breath. There’s been little news about the Life Is Good follow-up since then, save for the Queensbridge rapper for telling Billboard he “might do something different” to promote the album before it drops this year. Time will tell what exactly what Nas meant, but for now, he’s collaborated with DJ Shadow on a new track called “Systematic”.

The beat features Shadow’s sampling expertise and record scratches, as it simultaneously pays homage to Illmatic-era boom bap while also feeling fresh. Nas brings the heat as well, instructing listeners to feel what he’s saying and bragging about his recent venture capitalist ventures. “Meetin’ starters, I invest if I want to/ Transform the global market with all of my partners.” Stream it below.

It’s currently unknown whether “Systematic” will appear on either artist’s next projects or whether it’s merely a loose track. Recently, Nas released “Angel Dust” on The Get Down: Part II Soundtrack. DJ Shadow last album was 2016’s The Mountain Will Fall.

Both artists are on tour throughout the spring and summer. Find their respective schedules below.

Nas 2017 Tour Dates:

04/23 – San Bernadino, CA @ High Times Cannabis Cup

04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

05/27 – Monterey, CA @ California Roots Music and Arts Festival

06/24 – Heber City, UT @ Bonanza Campout

07/01 – Tilburg, NL @ Woo Hah! Festival

07/06-07/08 – Frauenfeld, CH @ Openair Frauenfeld

07/09 – London, UK @ Wireless Festival

07/10 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool University Guild of Students

07/11 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

07/14 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

08/27 – Portland, OR @ Project Pabst

DJ Shadow 2017 Tour Dates:

04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

05/18 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquid Room

05/23 – Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre

05/25 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

05/27 – Sydney, AU @ Vivid Sydney

05/28 – Sydney, AU @ Vivid Sydney

05/31 – Melbourne, AU @ 170 Russell

06/02 – Auckland, NZ @ The Powerstation

06/09 – Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

06/14 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

06/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Music Festival

06/17 – Biarritz, FR @ Atabal

06/20 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

06/21 – Orleans, FR @ L’Astrolabe

06/22 – Lyon, FR @ Transbordeur

06/24 – Shepton Mallet, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/06 – Quebec City, CA @ Festival d’été de Québec

07/28 – Randalls Island, NY @ Panorama Music Festival

08/11 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Music Festival

08/13 – Newquay, UK @ Boardmasters Festival

08/15 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

08/16 – Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

08/18 – Saint-Malo, FR @ La Route Du Rock Festival

09/06 – Fort Punto Christo, HR @ Outlook Music Festival

09/09 – Dorset, UK @ Bestival

09/25 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

09/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/30 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

10/01 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

10/03 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

10/05 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall Manchester

10/06 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

10/07 – London, UK @ Roundhouse