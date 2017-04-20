Nas photo by Ben Kaye
Ever since Nas declared his next “Album Done” on his contribution to DJ Khaled’s compilation album, Major Key, the world has been waiting with bated breath. There’s been little news about the Life Is Good follow-up since then, save for the Queensbridge rapper for telling Billboard he “might do something different” to promote the album before it drops this year. Time will tell what exactly what Nas meant, but for now, he’s collaborated with DJ Shadow on a new track called “Systematic”.
The beat features Shadow’s sampling expertise and record scratches, as it simultaneously pays homage to Illmatic-era boom bap while also feeling fresh. Nas brings the heat as well, instructing listeners to feel what he’s saying and bragging about his recent venture capitalist ventures. “Meetin’ starters, I invest if I want to/ Transform the global market with all of my partners.” Stream it below.
It’s currently unknown whether “Systematic” will appear on either artist’s next projects or whether it’s merely a loose track. Recently, Nas released “Angel Dust” on The Get Down: Part II Soundtrack. DJ Shadow last album was 2016’s The Mountain Will Fall.
Both artists are on tour throughout the spring and summer. Find their respective schedules below.
