Netflix is rebooting Carmen Sandiego as an animated kids’ series

Get ready for some new capers, gumshoes, because Carmen Sandiego is back. Netflix has announced a reboot of the popular Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? franchise with a brand new animated series set to premiere in 2019.

The red fedora-wearing, globe-trotting thief known as Carmen Sandiego was first introduced in a series of educational computer games in the ’80s. The games spawned a pair of TV game shows, Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? and Where in Time is Carmen Sandiego?, that aired on PBS. FOX also broadcast an animated show called Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiego? from 1994 to 1999.

Dubbed simply Carmen Sandiego, this new cartoon will feature Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez as the voice of the titular criminal. She’ll be joined by Netflix favorite Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), who will voice Carmen’s chief accomplice and companion, Player.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will Carmen’s past, including a look at who in the world she really is and what led her on a path to international crime. Duane Capizzi (The Batman) will serve as showrunner and co-executive producer, while CJ Kettler (The Tick) is exectuive producer. Visual design will be handled by Kevin Dart (Mr. Peabody & Sherman) with his Chromosphere Animation studio team.

The theme song is no where near as memorable as the one from the original game show, but revisit the first animated series’ opening below.