Neurosis and Converge team up for summer tour

Two stalwarts of the hardcore scene have announced plans for a joint tour this summer. Oakland’s avant-garde post-metal outfit Neurosis and Boston’s metalcore pioneers Converge will head out on the road for a nine-date trek this July and August.

Belgian post-hardcore band Amenra will also tag along for the tour. They’ll actually be playing with Converge for 10 shows, as Neurosis will miss the July 31st gig in Buffalo, New York. Besides that, though, the trio of grops will perform throughout the Midwest and East Coast, including stops in Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, and Boston. The whole thing winds down on August 7th in Philadelphia.

Neurosis will be supporting last year’s Fires Within Fires, while Converge is touring behind their first-ever live album, Jane Live. Amenra’s Mass VI is expected out later this year. Find Neurosis’ and Converge’s separate itineraries below.

Neurosis 2017 Tour Dates:

07/01 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/02 – Stockholm, SE @ Kraken

07/03 – Göteborg, SE @ Pustervik

07/04 – Helsinki, FI @ Tavastia

07/05 – Neskaupstaður, IS @ Eistnaflug

07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

07/29 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall *

07/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theatre *

08/01 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis *

08/02 – Toronto, QC @ Danforth Music Hall *

08/03 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall *

08/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

08/06 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

08/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

08/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Festival

10/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Days of Darkness

* = w/ Converge and Amenra

Converge 2017 Tour Dates:

05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/31-06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/21-25 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

06/22-25 – Montebello, QC @ Amnesia Rockfest

07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

07/29 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall *

07/30 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theatre *

07/31 – Buffalo, NY @ Waiting Room #

08/01 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis *

08/02 – Toronto, QC @ Danforth Music Hall *

08/03 – New Haven, CT @ College St. Music Hall *

08/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

08/06 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

08/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

08/17-19 – Bristol, UK @ ArcTanGent

* = w/ Neurosis and Amenra

# = w/ Amenra