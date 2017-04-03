On April 6th, Consequence of Sound and Red Bull Sound Select are teaming up for a celebration of hip-hop at Chicago’s Chop Shop & 1st Ward that features BJ the Chicago Kid, Mykele Deville, and CoSigned rapper Pell. If you’re unfamiliar with Pell, acquaint yourself with the New Orleans artist via this two-song digital collaboration with Red Bull Sound Select. Listen to it below.

“Patience” and “Late At Night” were produced by Atlanta producer London On Da Track, who underscores Pell’s silken rhymes with bright, inviting beats. London artist MNEK contributes vocals to the latter track.

“It was more than a pleasure to work with London,” Pell told Pigeons and Planes. “He’s one of those guys who comes in and knows exactly what he’s going to make when he touches the keys. He’s really like an architect, and I’m more like a graffiti artist leaving my mark on something beautiful. It was too fun.”

RSVP here and the event costs just $5.00. Otherwise, tickets are $15.

Official Show Poster by Steven Fiche: