As far as hip-hop royalty goes, it doesn’t get much bigger than Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne . (Watch the Throne not withstanding, of course.) In the video for the trio’s new collaborative track, “No Frauds”, the rappers literally take the thrown in jolly ol’ London, England.

The clip finds Minaj strutting her stuff through the foggy London streets before meeting up with Drizzy in the club. When she heads home, she’s not just going to crash in any old cushy bed, however. Instead, she heads to the throne room to take her place at Wayne’s side. Check out the regal clip above.

“No Frauds” was shared last month as part of Minaj’s #3PackFromPARIS surprise release. A few days after the song dropped, Minaj and Drake joined together for a joint performance of the track in Paris.