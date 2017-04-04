Romona Gonzalez is set to return with her fourth album as Nite Jewel, Real High, on May 5th via her own Gloriette Records. After revealing the throbbing lead single “2 Good 2 Be True”, she’s today dropped another taste of the Liquid Cool follow-up in “The Answer”.

Like the previous track, “The Answer” finds Gonzalez filtering a sensual R&B vibe through her own synthpop refiner. Decaying synthesizers fray the edges like a fringe of smoldering neon while consistent centers the dreamy electronics. “’The Answer’ explores the tension that occurs when fantasies fall away in the face of actuality,” Gonzalez said in a press release. “You’re in this dream state and it’s like you are fighting against wakefulness, not wanting to return to the harsh realities of now. The reality, which is, that you don’t have what you want.”

You can take a listen to the song by its Logan Fields-directed video above.