Photo by Steve Erle

DREAMCAR is the new band featuring No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and drummer Adrian Young along with AFI frontman Davey Havok. They first came together back in early 2016 after Gwen Stefani let it be known of her intentions to renew focus on her solo career. Nevertheless, Stefani seemed perturbed by their formation, telling Jimmy Kimmel that she first found out about the project through the media.

While the future of No Doubt remains — er, in doubt, DREAMCAR is moving ahead with plans to release their self-titled debut album on May 12th through Columbia Records. They’ve also announced a North American tour kicking off Wednesday night in Santa Ana, California. The jaunt includes an appearance at Coachella as well as an East Coast leg scheduled for May.

In anticipation, they’ve unveiled the album’s first single, “Kill For Candy”. Watch its accompanying music video below. Directed by Frank Borin, “the POV-style clip allows the viewer to experience a day in the life of DREAMCAR, through the eyes of the band’s four members,” as a press release explains.

DREAMCAR 2017 Tour Dates:

04/05 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

0/06 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

04/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

04/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre

04/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/19 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

04/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

05/23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/25 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

05/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic