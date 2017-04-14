It’s time again for your weekly dose of DREAMCAR, the new band featuring No Doubt’s Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal, and Adrian Young alongside AFI frontman Davey Havok. Since announcing their self-titled debut earlier this month, the supergroup has been releasing a new song at a steady clip every four business days. Following “Kill for Candy” and “Born to Lie”, the band has today shared “All of the Dead Girls”.

If the speedy release cycle is meant to quickly acclimate fans to the fact that DREAMCAR sounds nothing like the members’ other outfits, it’s certainly working. “All of the Dead Girls” is about what we’ve come to expect from the group: a harmless cut of power-pop with a bit of a wink and a nod to the ’80s. Everything from the band name to the track titles to the song structures has given DREAMCAR a sort of cutesy vibe, and the bridge on “All of the Dead Girls” definitely fits the mold.

Take a listen below. This weekend, DREAMCAR will hit the stage at Coachella and the performance will be streamed live online.

DREAMCAR is due out May 12th via Columbia Records, with pre-orders going on now.