DREAMCAR, the new supergroup featuring No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and drummer Adrian Young along with AFI frontman Davey Havok, only debuted earlier this week, but they’re already back with another track. Following up on Monday’s “Kill For Candy”, the band has today shared a song called “Born to Lie”.

Despite the fact that Gwen Stefani said her (former?) bandmates “wanna be in a punk band,” both “Kill For Candy” and “Born to Lie” seem to put DREAMCAR into a more alternative, new wave category. The newest track tilts into post-punk slightly with its heavy guitars, but it still leans far closer to The Killers than, say, Green Day — or No Doubt, for that matter. Check out “Born to Lie” via its lyric video below.

DREAMCAR is due out May 12th via Columbia Records, with pre-orders going on now. In addition to the new track, the band has shared the album art and full tracklist, which you can peep below.

DREAMCAR Album Art:

DREAMCAR Tracklist:

01. After I Confess

02. Kill For Candy

03. Born to Lie

04. On The Charts

05. All Of the Dead Girls

06. Ever Lonely

07. The Assailant

08. The Preferred

09. Slip on the Moon

10. Don’t Let Me Love

11. Do Nothing

12. Show Me Mercy

DREAMCAR will support their debut with an appearance at Coachella as well as a full tour. Those dates are below.

DREAMCAR 2017 Tour Dates:

04/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

04/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre

04/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre

04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/19 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

04/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

05/23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/25 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

05/26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

05/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic