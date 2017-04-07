DREAMCAR, the new supergroup featuring No Doubt guitarist Tom Dumont, bassist Tony Kanal, and drummer Adrian Young along with AFI frontman Davey Havok, only debuted earlier this week, but they’re already back with another track. Following up on Monday’s “Kill For Candy”, the band has today shared a song called “Born to Lie”.
Despite the fact that Gwen Stefani said her (former?) bandmates “wanna be in a punk band,” both “Kill For Candy” and “Born to Lie” seem to put DREAMCAR into a more alternative, new wave category. The newest track tilts into post-punk slightly with its heavy guitars, but it still leans far closer to The Killers than, say, Green Day — or No Doubt, for that matter. Check out “Born to Lie” via its lyric video below.
DREAMCAR is due out May 12th via Columbia Records, with pre-orders going on now. In addition to the new track, the band has shared the album art and full tracklist, which you can peep below.
DREAMCAR Album Art:
DREAMCAR Tracklist:
01. After I Confess
02. Kill For Candy
03. Born to Lie
04. On The Charts
05. All Of the Dead Girls
06. Ever Lonely
07. The Assailant
08. The Preferred
09. Slip on the Moon
10. Don’t Let Me Love
11. Do Nothing
12. Show Me Mercy
DREAMCAR will support their debut with an appearance at Coachella as well as a full tour. Those dates are below.
DREAMCAR 2017 Tour Dates:
04/09 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
04/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre
04/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre
04/15 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
04/19 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
04/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/19 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
05/23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/25 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
05/26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
05/27 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic