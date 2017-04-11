Not even Adam Sandler’s kids like his movies

During the 1990s, Adam Sandler played a crucial role in normalizing raunchy bathroom humor and invented several ubiquitous pop culture references. Billy Madison was iconic, even if some of us repeated his obnoxious catchphrases around the house (“Stop looking at me, SWAN!”) merely to annoy our parents. Even the line “OJ Simpson: not a Jew” from “The Chanukah Song” once elicited a smirk from my dad. While Sandler has since starred in more than 40 films that have grossed over $2 billion at the box office combined, many of them are cringe-worthy at best. Movies like the memorably bad Grown Ups franchise and his recent Netflix disaster The Ridiculous 6 have eroded a lot of the goodwill he built in the ’90s and early aughts.

Now that he’s a parent himself, Sandler admits that even his own kids can’t sit through some of his movies. The actor/comedian appeared onThe Ellen DeGeneres Show recently to discuss his return to standup with a comedy tour presented by Netflix and his other current projects. When questioned by the hostess if he ever screens his films for his daughters, 10-year-old Sadie and 8-year-old Sunny, he responded in good humor.

“They beg to see them. They’re like, ‘Please, it’s not fair! Let me watch your movies. Those people always yell things at you on the street. I don’t know what the heck they’re talking about,'” Sandler joked. “I’d say about 20 minutes in I see them tuning out, and then I hear them. They’re nervous to say it, but like, ‘Can we watch something else?’”

Parents of ’90s children may feel just a bit vindicated by this news.

