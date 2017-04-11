Rapper-singer Anderson .Paak received major acclaim and recognition in 2016 for his Grammy-nominated album Malibu. In many circles, however, his collaborative project with hip-hop producer Knxwledge was comparatively ignored. Together as NxWorries, they released the boundaries-pushing Yes Lawd! last October. To continue pushing the full-length, the duo has today shared a new video for “Scared Money”.

(Read: From Compton to Malibu: The New Life of Anderson .Paak)

The clip for the Yes Lawd! standout finds the duo paying homage to the 2002 hood classic film Paid In Full (set in 1988) as they rock bucket hats, thick gold chains, vintage gear, and even Gucci flip-flops. Halfway through the clip, the song abruptly switches over to a new Knxwledge-produced remix of “Best One” off the forthcoming Yes Lawd! remix album. Watch the full video, directed by Los Angeles filmmaker and artist Calmatic, above.

Paak is currently on a wide-ranging European trek in support of Malibu, culminating in an appearance at Glastonbury. Check out the full tour schedule — which includes shows supporting Bruno Mars — below.

Anderson .Paak 2017 Tour Dates:

04/12 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro ^

04/13 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro ^

04/15 – Liverpool, UK @ Echo Arena ^

04/16 – London, UK @ Forum ^

04/18 – London, UK @ O2 Arena ^

04/19 – London, UK @ O2 Arena ^

04/19 – London, UK @ The Box ^

04/21 – London, UK @ O2 Arena ^

04/21 – London, UK @ Koko ^

04/22 – London, UK @ O2 Arena ^

04/24 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena ^

04/25 – Birmingham, UK @ Barclaycard Arena ^

04/27 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena ^

04/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena ^

04/30 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Arena ^

04/30 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy ^

05/02 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^

05/03 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^

05/05 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena ^

05/06 – Sheffield, UK @ Sheffield Arena ^

05/08 – Brussels, BE @ AB ^

05/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo ^

05/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo ^

05/12 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion ^

05/12 – Zurich, CH @ Exil ^

05/14 – Munich, DE @ Olympihalle ^

05/17 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena ^

05/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^

05/20 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe Arena ^

05/22 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena ^

05/24 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor ^

05/24 – Oslo, NO @ Salt ^

05/26 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes Benz Arena ^

05/27 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena ^

05/29 – Verona, IT @ Teatro Romano ^

05/30 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena ^

06/01 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle ^

06/03 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle ^

06/05 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotel Arena ^

06/06 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotel Arena ^

06/08 – Lyon, FR @ Halle Tony Garnier ^

06/10 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival

06/11 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

06/12 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena ^

06/14 – Geneva, CH @ Arena Geneva ^

06/15 – Milan, IT @ Forum ^

06/16 – Barcelona, ES @ Sonar Festival

06/18 – Reykjavík, IS @ Secret Solstice Festival

06/20 – Brussels, BE @ AB

06/21 – Luxembourg, LU @ Rockhal Club

06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

^ = w/ Bruno Mars