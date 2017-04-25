Menu
Odesza share dreamy new song “Line of Sight” — listen

Electropop two-piece resurfaces after well over a year

on April 25, 2017, 1:00pm
Seattle electropop duo Odesza have returned today with a new song called “Line of Sight”. It marks their first piece of new material since 2014’s In Return full-length and its corresponding deluxe edition the following year.

A dreamlike and soothing number buoyed by buzzing synths, it features additional contributions from WYNNE and Mansionair. Hear it down below via Apple Music or Spotify.

“Line of Sight” Artwork:

Odesza share dreamy new song Line of Sight listen

Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight of Odesza have a series of tour dates mapped out for the summer, including appearances at Michigan’s Electric Forest Festival, Sloss Music Festival in Alabama, and Kentucky’s Forecastle Festival. Find their full itinerary here.

