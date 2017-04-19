Menu
Okkervil River have the “Denomination Blues” on new song — listen

The band's contribution to Our First 100 Days tackles religious hypocrisy in the age of Trump

by
on April 19, 2017, 12:59pm
0 comments

We’re nearing the end of the ambitious Our First 100 Days project and, though the great orange beast is still in office, at least we can find respite in the onslaught of amazing new music and the charitable contributions made by this collaboration between the Secretly Group and 30 Songs, 30 Days. As a reminder, a donation of $30 to the project gets you downloads of all 100 songs and will directly benefit issues affected by Trump’s presidency, including climate change, reproductive rights, immigration, and more. Get more info here.

Day 90’s contribution belongs to Okkervil River, who on “Denomination Blues” sing of religious hypocrisy in the age of Trump. “The follower follows whoever’s in front,” Will Sheff sings, “He’s weak and he’s hollow and his edge is blunt / He’s small / I bet he feels pretty tall.” Like the best Okkervil River songs, the rollicking track shambles along on rhythmic acoustic strums, jaunty piano plinks, and urgent percussion. Stream it below.

Okkervil River is hitting the road in May as an acoustic trio in support of 2016’s Away.

