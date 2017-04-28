Menu
Omar Souleyman tells a tale of love on new song “Ya Bnayya” — listen

Taken from the Syrian musician's upcoming third LP

on April 28, 2017, 2:00pm
To Syria, With Love is the forthcoming album from Omar Souleymanslated for release June 2nd through Diplo’s Mad Decent label. The follow-up to 2015’s Bahdeni Nami sees the Syrian artist incorporating new “techno elements” into his music with the help of arranger Hasan Alo.

Our very first listen to the record comes with today’s “Ya Bnayya”, which translates to “girl” in English. Here, over a barrage of titillating percussion, Souleyman recounts the time he fell in love at first sight with a brunette woman.

Stream it down below.

In support of To Syria, Souleyman will tour the US next month.

To Syria, With Love Tracklist:
01. Ya Boul Habari
02. Ya Bnayya
03. Es Samra
04. Aenta Lhabbeytak
05. Khayen
06. Mawal
07. Chobi

