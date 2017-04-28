To Syria, With Love is the forthcoming album from Omar Souleyman, slated for release June 2nd through Diplo’s Mad Decent label. The follow-up to 2015’s Bahdeni Nami sees the Syrian artist incorporating new “techno elements” into his music with the help of arranger Hasan Alo.

Our very first listen to the record comes with today’s “Ya Bnayya”, which translates to “girl” in English. Here, over a barrage of titillating percussion, Souleyman recounts the time he fell in love at first sight with a brunette woman.

Stream it down below.

In support of To Syria, Souleyman will tour the US next month.

To Syria, With Love Tracklist:

01. Ya Boul Habari

02. Ya Bnayya

03. Es Samra

04. Aenta Lhabbeytak

05. Khayen

06. Mawal

07. Chobi