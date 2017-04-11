Menu
Our favorite jizz jazzer Mac DeMarco gets “On the Level” with new song — listen

Our third peek at forthcoming album This Old Dog

by
on April 11, 2017, 2:05pm
0 comments

Photo by Coley Brown

Mac DeMarco is less than a month away from the release of his latest album, This Old Dog. His first proper full-length since 2014’s Salad Days is being previewed today with “On the Level”. A lounge-y, synth-lined track, it can be heard down below.

“This record has a lot to do with my family and my life right now and the way I’m feeling,” the Canadian jizz jazzer said of This Old Dog in a press statement. “One of the main goals for this record was trying to make sure I retained some kind of realness. That’s the bottom line.”

“On the Level” follows the title track (and its bizarre-o music video) and “My Old Man”. The album itself arrives on May 5th through Captured Tracks, and will later be supported with a bunch of tour dates across North America and Europe.

This Old Dog Tracklist:
01. My Old Man
02. This Old Dog
03. Baby You’re Out
04. For the First Time
05. One Another
06. Still Beating
07. Sister
08. Dreams From Yesterday
09. A Wolf Who Wears Sheeps Clothes
10. One More Love Song
11. On the Level
12. Moonlight on the River
13. Watching Him Fade Away

