Our First 100 Days comes to a brilliant conclusion with Phosphorescent’s cover of “This Land is Your Land”

Each day of Donald Trump’s first 100 days as president has brought the release of a new song to inspire progress and benefit a cause for change. Presented under the banner Our First 100 Days, the song series was highlighted by tracks from Angel Olsen, The Mountain Goats, Protomartyr, Mitski, Kevin Morby, and many more. Sadly, all good things come to an end, and while Trump remains in office, Our First 100 Days comes to a brilliant conclusion today. Appropriately, the final offering is a cover of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land” performed by Phosphorescent. Listen below.

For the 99th day, Waxahatchee shared a demo version of her recent single, “Silver”, which you can stream below. You can find the rest of the songs from Our First 100 Days here.