Outside Lands reveals 2017 lineup: Gorillaz, Metallica, The Who to headline

This year marks the 10th anniversary of San Francisco’s Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival. Organizers are celebrating in a big way with a stacked 2017 lineup highlighted by Gorillaz, Metallica, The Who, Queens of the Stone Age, A Tribe Called Quest, Lorde, Alt-J, and Fleet Foxes.

Other notable acts include Solange, Belle and Sebastian, Future Islands, ScHoolboy Q, Kaytranada, Action Bronson, Dr. Octagon (!), Warpaint, Thundercat, Royal Blood, Real Estate, Foxygen, Maggie Rogers, Hundred Waters, S U R V I V E, Noname, Kali Uchis, and How to Dress Well.

Rounding out the lineup are Empire of the Sun, The Avett Brothers, Bleachers, Young the Giant, Dawes, Sleigh Bells, Vance Joy, Bomba Estero, Hamilton Leithauser, San Fermin, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Muna, Porches., The Lemon Twigs, The Japanese House, John Moreland, James Vincent McMorrow, Sofi Tukker, SOHN, Temples, RAC, and Goldroom, among others.

Outside Lands goes down August 11th-13th at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco. GA and VIP tickets go on sale Thursday, April 6th at 10:00 a.m. PT through the festival’s website.