Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde are reuniting for the Prince of Darkness’ 2017 tour

If it’s feeling a little colder than usual for late April, fret not. It just means that the Blizzard is rolling back into town. And for the first time in a good while, he’s returning with a familiar face.

Now that the brief, wonderful revival of Black Sabbath (or, fine, 3/4 of Black Sabbath) has reached its end, Ozzy Osbourne will be playing his first solo shows since fall 2015 throughout the coming summer at a number of festivals. Notably, Ozzy’s longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde will join him for the shows, marking the first time since 2006 that they’ve toured together. The last time the pair shared the stage, Ozzfest was still a touring summer festival. How the times do change.

As of now, the tour is largely regional, making stops through the Midwest in South Dakota, Wisconsin, and two in Illinois, including a headlining slot at Chicago Open Air Festival. But come on. It’s another chance to see Ozzy, who for all of his life lived can still put on a show with the best of ’em. Check out the tour dates, and expect more to follow in the coming months by a man who is not, in fact, a sex addict.

Ozzy will be touring in advance of his to-be-titled 12th studio album, slated for release in 2018, his first since 2010’s Scream. Wylde, meanwhile, released his second solo album Book of Shadows II last year, taking a break from all those Black Label Society records.

Ozzy Osbourne 2017 Tour Dates:

07/14 – Oshkosh, WI @ Rock USA Festival

07/16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Open Air Festival

08/09 – Sturgis, SD @ Buffalo Chip

08/21 – Cartersville, IL @ Moonstock Festival