Paul McCartney announces first US tour dates of 2017, long-awaited return to Madison Square Garden

Photo by Jim Bennett

Sir Paul McCartney has confirmed his first US tour dates of 2017. As part of his long-running One On One Tour, the legendary Beatle will play four New York City-area shows in September, including his long-awaited return to Madison Square Garden for the first time since 2005.

Additionally, he’ll play his first-ever gig at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on September 11th, and he’ll return to Long Island after nearly 15 years. Beyond NYC, he’s also set to visit Detroit on October 1st.

Find his full itinerary below.

Paul McCartney 2017 Tour Dates:

04/25 – Tokyo, JP @ Budokan

04/27 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome

04/29 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome

04/30 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome

09/11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/26 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Revisit footage from his One On One concert in Seattle last year, which featured a guest appearance from Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic: