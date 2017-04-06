Menu
Pearl Jam cover Brandi Carlile’s “Again Today” — listen

Taken from Cover Stories, an upcoming tribute album to Carlile

on April 06, 2017, 11:05am
photo by Chris Hill

Pearl Jam are part of a new Brandi Carlile tribute album called Cover Stories: Brandi Carlile Celebrates 10 Years of the Story – An Album to Benefit War Child. In anticipation of the LP’s May 5th release, Eddie Vedder and co. have unveiled their take on Carlile’s “Again Today”.

A more rockin’ reinterpretation of the original, it includes backing vocals from Carlile herself. Stream it down below.

Cover Stories, which features all-new takes on songs off Carlile’s 2007 album, The Story, also boasts submissions from Adele, Dolly Parton, and The Avett Brothers. Former POTUS Barack Obama penned the foreword.

Pearl Jam will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tomorrow night by David Letterman, who’s stepped in for an ill Neil Young. Also on hand for the ceremony will be the band’s past drummers.

