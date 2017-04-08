At Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament wore a t-shirt imprinted with names of bands not yet inducted

On Friday night, Pearl Jam were inducted into Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall. As one of the most successful rock bands of the last quarter century, their inclusion was a no brainer. However, there are many other great bands who have yet to be enshrined. During last night’s induction ceremony, Pearl Jam bassist Jeff Ament reminded us of this by wearing a t-shirt imprinted with the names of the omitted. Among those mentioned: Nine Inch Nails, Sonic Youth, Kraftwerk, The Smiths, Elliott Smith, Motörhead, Kraftwerk, Kate Bush, and Nirvana’s original drummer Chad Channing, who was not inducted with the rest of the band. Ament also made reference to these forgotten acts during his acceptance speech, saying, “It’s an honor in to be part of a club that includes so many of our heroes—Neil, the Clash, Zeppelin, the Stooges, Cheap Trick—but the fact is that we were affected by bands that aren’t here.” See the shirt below via Pearl Jam’s Instagram page.

Pearl Jam, too, saw three of their former drummers — Dave Abbruzzese, Jack Irons, and Matt Chamberlain — omitted from last night’s induction. In a change from previous years, only specific members of bands were eligible for induction into the Rock Hall in 2017.