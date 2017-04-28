Pemberton Music Festival announces 2017 lineup: A Tribe Called Quest, Chance the Rapper, Muse

Pemberton Music Festival has revealed its 2017 lineup. The annual four-day event takes place July 13th-16th Pemberton, British Columbia.

This year’s bill is topped by Chance the Rapper, A Tribe Called Quest, and Muse. Also performing are HAIM, Run the Jewels, Major Lazer, Diplo, Big Sean, Ween, Tegan & Sara, MGMT, Future Islands, Migos, The Avalanches, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Eagles of Death Metal, Thundercat, Bob Moses, and Joey Bada$$

Rounding out the lineup is Nelly, Noname, Local Natives, Logic, Lil Uzi Verty, Zeds Dead, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, GRIZ, Lil Yachty, July Talk, Shovels & Rope, Cashmere Cat, Hamilton Leithauser, and PUP.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 2nd at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET at the festival’s website.