Photo by Inez & Vinoodh
No Shape is the upcoming album from Perfume Genius, due to hit shelves on May 5th through Matador. Spanning 13 tracks, the Too Bright follow-up aims to merge “church music, make out music, R&B, art pop, krautrock, and queer soul.”
Our first peek at the LP came with “Slip Away”, one of the best songs we heard in March. Today, amidst a Twitter Q&A with fans, the songwriter born Mike Hadreas dropped “Go Ahead”, a self-assured number in which he dismisses someone who took him for granted. “Baby, take a seat and watch me/ Watch me walk on by,” Hadreas sings over stuttering beats. “Next one won’t be free.”
Hear it down below via Apple Music or Spotify.
No Shape Tracklist:
01. Otherside
02. Slip Away
03. Just Like Love
04. Go Ahead
05. Valley
06. Wreath
07. Every Night
08. Choir
09. Die 4 U
10. Sides
11. Braid
12. Run Me Through
13. Alan