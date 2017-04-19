Photo by Inez & Vinoodh

No Shape is the upcoming album from Perfume Genius, due to hit shelves on May 5th through Matador. Spanning 13 tracks, the Too Bright follow-up aims to merge “church music, make out music, R&B, art pop, krautrock, and queer soul.”

Our first peek at the LP came with “Slip Away”, one of the best songs we heard in March. Today, amidst a Twitter Q&A with fans, the songwriter born Mike Hadreas dropped “Go Ahead”, a self-assured number in which he dismisses someone who took him for granted. “Baby, take a seat and watch me/ Watch me walk on by,” Hadreas sings over stuttering beats. “Next one won’t be free.”

Hear it down below via Apple Music or Spotify.

No Shape Tracklist:

01. Otherside

02. Slip Away

03. Just Like Love

04. Go Ahead

05. Valley

06. Wreath

07. Every Night

08. Choir

09. Die 4 U

10. Sides

11. Braid

12. Run Me Through

13. Alan