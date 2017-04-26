Peter Murphy postpones career-spanning residency due to vocal cord ailment

Last month, former Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy announced plans for an ambitious 15-night career-spanning residency to take place in June at San Francisco’s The Chapel. Now, “due to a serious issue” with Murphy’s vocal cords, the residency has been postponed until January 2018.

According to a press release, “doctors discovered nodules on [Murphy’s] vocal cords for which he will be undergoing treatment followed by an extended period of recovery before attempting to use his voice again.” Not only is Murphy unable to sing, he can’t even talk.

Murphy recorded a video of himself flipping through a hand-written statement which reads: “As you can see, I am not allowed to sing or speak for a while, doctor’s orders. I must rest my vocal cords. See you when this is over, Love Peter.”

Murphy has already revealed the rescheduled dates for the residency. He’s also announced two performances dubbed, “Mr. Moonlight” during which he’ll perform Bauhaus classics. He’s also additional performances of Deep and Love Hysteria while reducing Cascade and Dust to one-night affairs. See the updated schedule below.

Tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Refunds are also available at the point of purchase.

Peter Murphy Residency at The Chapel:

01/23 – Should the World Fail to Fall Apart

01/24 – Should the World Fail to Fall Apart

01/26 – Love Hysteria

01/27 – Love Hysteria

01/28 – Love Hysteria

01/31 – Deep

02/02 – Deep

02/03 – Deep

02/04 – Holy Smoke

02/07 – Cascade

02/09 – Dust

02/10 – Ninth

02/11 – Stripped

02/13 – Mr. Moonlight (Bauhaus Classics)

02/14 – Mr. Moonlight (Bauhaus Classics)