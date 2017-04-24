Phoenix announce new album Ti Amo

Photo by Philip Cosores

Following their first concert in three years, where they debuted a handful of new material, Phoenix have finally made it official: They’ll be releasing their sixth album, Ti Amo, on June 9th through Glassnote Records.

According to an interview with the New York Times, the Bankrupt! follow-up “came out of darkness,” as it was recorded in Paris, a city that’s been rife with political and social tensions and plagued by multiple terrorist attacks over the last few years. In fact, on the night of the tragic Bataclan attack, guitarist Christian Mazzalai found himself trapped in a studio where they had been recording after police officials issued a citywide shutdown.

Even so, through their music, Phoenix found a way to navigate some of France’s darkest days. Glassnote label head Daniel Glass describes Ti Amo as “an incredibly colorful record,” while guitarist Laurent Brancowitz likens the pulse of the LP to “summer and Italian discos.” Much of the recording took place in an old opera house that had been “refashioned into a tech incubator, museum, and concert hall.”

Below, check out fan-caught footage of Phoenix performing what’s believed to be the title track at their recent show in Antwerp, Belgium. They’ll continue to tour for the next few months.