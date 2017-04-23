Phoenix debut three new songs at first concert in three years: Setlist + video

Photo by​ ​David Brendan Hall

Phoenix played their first show in three years last night, taking the stage at Muziekcentrum Trix in Antwerp, Belgium. After such a long absence and numerous teases, it’s no surprise that the French indie pop outfit brought along some new music for their big return.

According to setlist reports and images, the band debuted three songs from their follow-up to 2013’s Bankrupt!. Amongst those was “J-Boy”, a song they previously teased when they announced their summer tour schedule. They also performed songs called “Ti Amo” and “Role Model”. Video is scarce, though there are a few clips from one of the tracks, apparently “Ti Amo”, though it looks like no one captured the lyrics.

Check out the setlist and performance videos below.

Setlist:

Ti Amo (Live debut)

Lasso

Entertainment

J-Boy (Live debut)

Trying to Be Cool / Drakkar Noir

S.O.S. in Bel Air

Girlfriend

Sunskrupt!

Lisztomania

Long Distance Call

Role Model (Live debut)

Armistice

Rome

If I Ever Feel Better / Funky Squaredance

Encore:

Countdown (Slow version)

1901

Ti Amo (Reprise)

Phoenix 2017 Tour Dates:

05/12 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore *

05/13- Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore +

06/03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival

06/05 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom +

06/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks + %

06/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre (Live 105 BFD)

06/11 – San Diego, CA @ 91x Valley View Casino Center (XFest)

06/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater +

06/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl +

06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl +

06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/29 – Vilanova i la Geltru, ES @ Vida Festival

06/30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock Festival

07/01 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive

07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/08 – Herouville-St-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival

07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeenes

07/12-16 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/13 – Aix-les-Bains, FR @ Musilac Festival

07/14 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues

07/14-16 – Berlin, DE @ Melt! Festival

07/20-22 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods

07/22 – Roma, IT @ Rock in Roma

08/11-12 – Bali, ID @ Sunny Side Up Festival

08/11-13 – Jakarta, ID @ We The Fest

08/15 – Manila, PH @ Araneta Coliseum

08/18-20 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/18-20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

09/02 – Dublin, IR @ Electric Picnic

09/29 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Area

09/30 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

* = w/ Whitney

+ = w/ The Lemon Twigs

% = w/ Miike Snow