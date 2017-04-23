Phoenix debut three new songs at first concert in three years: Setlist + video

Photo by David Brendan Hall
Phoenix played their first show in three years last night, taking the stage at Muziekcentrum Trix in Antwerp, Belgium. After such a long absence and numerous teases, it’s no surprise that the French indie pop outfit brought along some new music for their big return.
According to setlist reports and images, the band debuted three songs from their follow-up to 2013’s Bankrupt!. Amongst those was “J-Boy”, a song they previously teased when they announced their summer tour schedule. They also performed songs called “Ti Amo” and “Role Model”. Video is scarce, though there are a few clips from one of the tracks, apparently “Ti Amo”, though it looks like no one captured the lyrics.
Check out the setlist and performance videos below.
Setlist:
Ti Amo (Live debut)
Lasso
Entertainment
J-Boy (Live debut)
Trying to Be Cool / Drakkar Noir
S.O.S. in Bel Air
Girlfriend
Sunskrupt!
Lisztomania
Long Distance Call
Role Model (Live debut)
Armistice
Rome
If I Ever Feel Better / Funky Squaredance
Encore:
Countdown (Slow version)
1901
Ti Amo (Reprise)
Phoenix 2017 Tour Dates:
05/12 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore *
05/13- Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *
05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
06/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore +
06/03 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival
06/04 – Toronto, ON @ Field Trip Festival
06/05 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom +
06/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks + %
06/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre (Live 105 BFD)
06/11 – San Diego, CA @ 91x Valley View Casino Center (XFest)
06/13 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee Theater +
06/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl +
06/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl +
06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
06/29 – Vilanova i la Geltru, ES @ Vida Festival
06/30 – Marmande, FR @ Garorock Festival
07/01 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/06 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/08 – Herouville-St-Clair, FR @ Beauregard Festival
07/09 – Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockeenes
07/12-16 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/13 – Aix-les-Bains, FR @ Musilac Festival
07/14 – Carhaix, FR @ Les Vieilles Charrues
07/14-16 – Berlin, DE @ Melt! Festival
07/20-22 – Wiesen, AT @ Out of the Woods
07/22 – Roma, IT @ Rock in Roma
08/11-12 – Bali, ID @ Sunny Side Up Festival
08/11-13 – Jakarta, ID @ We The Fest
08/15 – Manila, PH @ Araneta Coliseum
08/18-20 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/18-20 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
09/02 – Dublin, IR @ Electric Picnic
09/29 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Area
09/30 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
* = w/ Whitney
+ = w/ The Lemon Twigs
% = w/ Miike Snow